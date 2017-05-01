PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.44

Media headlines about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) opened at 119.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post $8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hilliard Lyons upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.02.

In related news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.79 per share, for a total transaction of $122,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,781 shares in the company, valued at $341,478.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,942 shares of company stock valued at $22,367,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

