Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merit Medical Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company earned $171.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

