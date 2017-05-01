Portland General Electric Company (POR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27.

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) traded down 0.651% on Monday, reaching $45.045. 557,457 shares of the company traded hands. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.854 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Portland General Electric Company had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $530 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Portland General Electric Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Portland General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Portland General Electric Company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, insider Maria M. Pope sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $477,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $503,499.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Portland General Electric Company (POR) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/portland-general-electric-company-por-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.