PolyOne Co. (POL) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in PolyOne by 57.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PolyOne by 22.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PolyOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) opened at 39.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.60. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $899 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,587,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $346,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

