Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 47,956 Shares of PolyOne Co. (POL)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of PolyOne worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $27,919,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,339,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,894,000 after buying an additional 612,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $15,060,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,502,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after buying an additional 239,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 173.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 222,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) traded down 0.48% on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,111 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.60. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.52 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PolyOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other PolyOne news, SVP Hulle John V. Van sold 45,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,587,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $346,559.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. Its segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Designed Structures and Solutions; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

