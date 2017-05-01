Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR)

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.65) price target on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.97) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) traded down 0.1267% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 389.9311. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 351.63 million. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 262.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 395.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.74.

In related news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 135,000 shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.79), for a total transaction of £500,850 ($646,675.27). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.84), for a total value of £750,000 ($968,366.69).

Polar Capital Holdings plc Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is an investment management company. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company offers fundamental funds diversified by asset class, geographical, sectoral specialization, strategy and structure.

