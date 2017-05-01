PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.05. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $1,082,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,914 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,225.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,942 shares of company stock worth $22,484,058. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) traded up 2.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,210 shares. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

