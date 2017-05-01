Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Plexus Corp. had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business earned $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus Corp. updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68 -0.76 EPS.

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) opened at 51.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Plexus Corp. news, Director Peter Kelly sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $267,957.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,203 shares of company stock worth $7,484,582 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 860,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,419,000 after buying an additional 184,109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 161,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plexus Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plexus Corp. from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/plexus-corp-plxs-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.