Plantronics Inc (PLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business earned $208.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.11 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Plantronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) traded up 3.63% during trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. 183,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $450,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S Kenneth Kannappan sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $343,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

