Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho initiated coverage on Plains GP Holdings in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP Holdings to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) opened at 29.77 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.88. The business earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Plains GP Holdings had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Plains GP Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.06%.

In other Plains GP Holdings news, Chairman Greg L. Armstrong acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 500,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,519,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 88,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,377,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,735,000 after buying an additional 1,082,200 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings by 211.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 1,152,981 shares during the period.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

