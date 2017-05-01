Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stake Decreased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 983,373 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Plains GP Holdings worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Milestone Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings by 13.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Plains GP Holdings by 37.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP Holdings during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) opened at 29.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $36.09.

Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.88. Plains GP Holdings had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Plains GP Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Plains GP Holdings’s payout ratio is 236.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Group LLC cut Plains GP Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other Plains GP Holdings news, Chairman Greg L. Armstrong purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 500,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,519,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP Holdings

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

