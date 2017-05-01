Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) opened at 29.25 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 536.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $20,863,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 79.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 418,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

