Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Analysts expect Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report $19.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pixelworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.13 million. Pixelworks reported sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pixelworks will report full year sales of $19.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.09 million to $75.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.09 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pixelworks.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company earned $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Moore sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) traded up 4.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 957,871 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s market capitalization is $144.39 million.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software and custom application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions for digital video applications. The Company is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs) for use in electronic display devices.

