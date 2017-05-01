The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,086,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,865,000 after buying an additional 861,744 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $39.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

