SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. They presently have a $214.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $202.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded up 2.47% on Friday, reaching $180.28. 830,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $82.90 and a one year high of $198.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.13 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post $8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 580 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $104,661.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 5,680 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,028,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,442 shares of company stock worth $5,492,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $76,418,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 845,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,194,000 after buying an additional 538,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,514,000 after buying an additional 504,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,877,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,475,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

