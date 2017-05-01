SRC Energy’s (SRCI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SRCI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of SRC Energy (NASDAQ:SRCI) opened at 7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.51 billion. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

