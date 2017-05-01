Axovant Sciences Ltd (AXON) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:AXON)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXON. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $20.00 price objective on Axovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Axovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 520,492 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40 billion. Axovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences will post ($1.81) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Hung bought 539,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $10,000,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Vernon bought 53,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $999,991.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,991.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Axovant Sciences by 55.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Axovant Sciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in Axovant Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a Bermuda-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

