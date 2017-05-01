Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr downgraded Paypal Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $43.39 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Paypal Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paypal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paypal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.54.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 47.72 on Monday. Paypal Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saddle Road Partners LLC now owns 110,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 95.1% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 14,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 285,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Paypal Holdings by 2.6% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 179,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

