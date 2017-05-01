Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stake Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,389.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,508,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 282.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.58. 456,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $29.30 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Williams Capital cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.26.

In related news, insider Scott D. Sheffield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $591,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,034,063.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $231,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,364,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,482 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

