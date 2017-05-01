Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $49,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,104,321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,999,544,000 after buying an additional 664,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,700,759,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,367,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,367,684,000 after buying an additional 2,165,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,219 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,282,138,000 after buying an additional 521,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $306,815,000 after buying an additional 459,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.10% on Monday, hitting $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,053 shares. The firm’s market cap is $29.34 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-shares-bought-by-amf-pensionsforsakring-ab.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $204.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.26.

In other news, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $327,409.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,719 shares in the company, valued at $10,239,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,358 shares of company stock worth $1,614,482. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.