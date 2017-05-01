Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $230.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. Scotiabank set a $225.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Williams Capital cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective (up from $254.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,329 shares. The firm’s market cap is $29.09 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Sheffield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $591,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,034,063.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,482 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,367,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,367,684,000 after buying an additional 2,165,002 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $240,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,439,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $172,313,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

