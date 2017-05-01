Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) opened at 58.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Pinnacle Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.77.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $61,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $550,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,351. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

