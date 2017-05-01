Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 109,163 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,456.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 172,743 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

