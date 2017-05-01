Pinnacle Bank Invests $179,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 996,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 116,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 477,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,785 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company earned $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pinnacle Bank Invests $179,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pinnacle-bank-takes-position-in-national-retail-properties-inc-nnn-updated.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. FBR & Co set a $52.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America Corp raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $887,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,280.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Macnab sold 54,183 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,439,860.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,654.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,769 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,128. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.