Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in CDK Global by 180.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. North American Management Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in CDK Global by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.89. 62,266 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $67.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.74 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 83.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other CDK Global news, Director Stephen A. Miles sold 9,197 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $611,324.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

