Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Amphenol by 34.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 145,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,914,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 13.3% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.26. 52,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $73.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pinnacle-bank-takes-position-in-amphenol-co-aph-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.