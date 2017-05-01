Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. 156,727 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.451 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

