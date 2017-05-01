Pinnacle Bank Acquires New Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 57.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 111.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after buying an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,976,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 60.6% in the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 232,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 968,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,200,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,395 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $165.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $756,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total value of $327,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

