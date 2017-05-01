Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) have been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) traded down 0.239% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.091. 39,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

