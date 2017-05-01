Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) opened at 12.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

