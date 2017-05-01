Piershale Financial Group Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 0.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $3,933,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,792 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

In related news, Director Donald J. Kabat sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.62, for a total value of $752,469.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,768.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $2,266,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,253,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,932. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

