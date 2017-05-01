Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 48 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) traded down 2.37% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.58. 1,268,150 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.74. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pier-1-imports-pir-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.