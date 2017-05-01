Pier 1 Imports’ (PIR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) in a research report released on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research currently has a $3.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIR. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Pier 1 Imports to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $542.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pier 1 Imports will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Pier 1 Imports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Pier 1 Imports by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irving Magee Investment Management raised its position in Pier 1 Imports by 29.6% in the third quarter. Irving Magee Investment Management now owns 623,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 142,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

