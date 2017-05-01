Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded down 0.143% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.612. The stock had a trading volume of 501,818 shares. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.342 and a beta of 0.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business earned $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 409.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

