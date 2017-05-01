Teachers Advisors LLC Has $336.835 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,157 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teachers Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $336,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 110.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $172.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business earned $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Vetr lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

