PHI (PHII) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Media stories about PHI (NASDAQ:PHII) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PHI (NASDAQ:PHII) traded down 3.23% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 700 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $176.46 million. PHI has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

About PHI

PHI, Inc is engaged in transportation of personnel to, from, and among offshore platforms for customers engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. The Company offers these services in various domestic and international markets. Most of its offshore flight operations are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.

