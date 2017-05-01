PGGM Investments Has $12.958 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) remained flat at $85.97 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,775 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.18. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 134.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pggm-investments-has-12-958-million-stake-in-motorola-solutions-inc-msi.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.