PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in C R Bard Inc (BCR)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of C R Bard worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in C R Bard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in C R Bard by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in C R Bard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in C R Bard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,269,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in C R Bard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C R Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.17. 219,605 shares of the company were exchanged. C R Bard Inc has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $308.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.24.

C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.22. C R Bard had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm earned $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C R Bard Inc will post $11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. C R Bard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C R Bard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of C R Bard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C R Bard in a report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of C R Bard from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C R Bard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.50.

In other C R Bard news, VP Betty D. Larson sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.92, for a total value of $793,108.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail K. Naughton sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.22, for a total value of $86,692.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,873 shares of company stock valued at $23,499,514. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C R Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

