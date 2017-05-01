Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,043,569 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 66,109,134 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,730,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $1,068,774.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,452.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,419,393,000 after buying an additional 10,838,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,281,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,877,000 after buying an additional 592,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,890,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,329,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,616,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,759,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,704,000 after buying an additional 554,777 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

