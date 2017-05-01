Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,452.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,890,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $384,874,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,419,393,000 after buying an additional 10,838,463 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,362,000 after buying an additional 9,550,335 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $289,666,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

