Pfizer’s (PFE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $35.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pfizer’s (PFE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pfizer-inc-pfe-pt-set-at-35-00-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,452.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in Pfizer by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 157,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 447,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,167,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,853,000 after buying an additional 1,635,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.