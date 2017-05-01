Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. AT Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 212.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 69,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 47,373 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 313,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.97 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

