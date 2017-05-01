Petmed Express (PETS) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.48

News articles about Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Petmed Express earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 60 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) opened at 23.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Petmed Express has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

