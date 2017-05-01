Peter C. Mitchell Sells 10,000 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter C. Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00.

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) traded down 2.98% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,602 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.93. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 30.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,420,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,296,000 after buying an additional 544,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 622,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 225,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 58,331 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

