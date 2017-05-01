Insider Buying: Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) Director Barry C. Honig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) opened at 2.80 on Monday. Pershing Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company’s market cap is $79.48 million.

PGLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Pershing Gold Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pershing Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Pershing Gold Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pershing Gold Corp stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Pershing Gold Corp makes up 0.4% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Pershing Gold Corp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pershing Gold Corp

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

