Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

PERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at 20.52 on Monday. Perry Ellis International has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Perry Ellis International had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business earned $204 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERY. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 4.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 84,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

