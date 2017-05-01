Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,792 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Perrigo Company plc worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) opened at 73.94 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $10.60 billion. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo Company plc from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

