Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $208,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co continued to hold its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. New York Life Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

