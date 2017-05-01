Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on Perceptron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) opened at 8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $79.64 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Perceptron has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.33. Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business earned $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 million. Analysts expect that Perceptron will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perceptron by 24.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Perceptron during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perceptron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Perceptron by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Perceptron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 127,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software.

