PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Given Hold Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) in a research note published on Friday. Barclays PLC currently has a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.54 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CLSA reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.35.

Shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.675% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.515. 2,567,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.244 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post $5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,411,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,642,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,088,000 after buying an additional 3,773,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $355,439,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,564,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,372,000 after buying an additional 2,240,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,417,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after buying an additional 1,656,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

